NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs vaults up to No. 2 in pre-lottery field

NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs vaults up to No. 2 in pre-lottery field

USATODAY.com

Published

Jalen Suggs is the best player on the board with immediate upside. He blossomed into an NBA-ready point guard with poise and smart decision making.

Full Article