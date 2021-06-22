Cricket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee: 'We can still win cricket's world test final'

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee: 'We can still win cricket's world test final'

New Zealand Herald

Published

Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee says it's all on in the world test cricket final, despite widespread predictions that the Southampton showdown is headed for a draw.India go into the sixth and final day with a 32 run lead, and...

Full Article