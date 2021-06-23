Graeme Souness brands Scotland ‘team from the past’ in furious reaction to Euro 2020 exit as fan brands performance against Croatia ‘disgraceful’
Published
Graeme Souness branded Scotland a ‘team from the past’ after their Euro 2020 dreams were shattered with a 3-1 defeat to Croatia on Tuesday evening. Veterans Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic produced masterful finishes after a fiercely contested first half to earn a deserved victory for the World Cup runners-up at Hampden Park. Both sides […]Full Article