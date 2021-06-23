Graeme Souness brands Scotland ‘team from the past’ in furious reaction to Euro 2020 exit as fan brands performance against Croatia ‘disgraceful’

Graeme Souness brands Scotland ‘team from the past’ in furious reaction to Euro 2020 exit as fan brands performance against Croatia ‘disgraceful’

talkSPORT

Published

Graeme Souness branded Scotland a ‘team from the past’ after their Euro 2020 dreams were shattered with a 3-1 defeat to Croatia on Tuesday evening. Veterans Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic produced masterful finishes after a fiercely contested first half to earn a deserved victory for the World Cup runners-up at Hampden Park. Both sides […]

Full Article