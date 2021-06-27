Boxing schedule 2021: All major upcoming fights, dates and results including Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson, Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. July 3, Venue TBC, USA – Al Haymon’s PBC 🇬🇧📺 None Confirmed// 🇺🇸📺 SHOWTIME Chris Colbert vs Yuriorkis Gamboa (WBA ‘Interim’ Super-Featherweight Title) July 9, Banc of California Stadium, LA, USA – […]