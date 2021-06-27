Netherlands stunned after Czech Republic capitalise on costly red card
Published
The Netherlands bowed out of Euro 2020 at the Last 16 stage after a Matthijs De Ligt red card proved pivotal against the Czech Republic.Full Article
Published
The Netherlands bowed out of Euro 2020 at the Last 16 stage after a Matthijs De Ligt red card proved pivotal against the Czech Republic.Full Article
Stuart Pearce says he is ‘very proud’ of West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal for helping the Czech Republic progress..