Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane help England beat Germany 2-0

Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane help England beat Germany 2-0

Mid-Day

Published

But Gareth Southgate`s side have finally exorcised the ghosts of Paul Gascoigne`s tears and their own manager`s penalty miss 25 years ago. England produced a gritty display capped by clinical finishes from Sterling, who now has three goals in the tournament, and Kane -- who finally bagged his first of the competition. 

Full Article