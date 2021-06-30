Tottenham on verge of naming former Everton and Crystal Palace target Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho’s successor
Published
Tottenham are ‘very confident’ of finalising a deal to make Nuno Espirito Santo their new manager, talkSPORT understands. Spurs have continued talks with the former Wolves boss this week, with an agreement in principle for Nuno to be named Jose Mourinho’s appointment. The 47-year-old had previously held talks with both Everton and Crystal Palace. talkSPORT […]Full Article