Conor McGregor’s conditioning coach has promised a ‘masterpiece’ at UFC 264 when the Irishman attempts to avenge his defeat to Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ was stopped by Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257 in January, despite arriving on Fight Island in impeccable shape. Perhaps hampered more by inactivity, the 32-year-old was chopped down by […]