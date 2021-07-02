Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is shining for England at Euro 2020 amid transfer interest from Man City.Full Article
Jack Grealish explains 'the truth' about Southgate's big decision
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alan Shearer wades in to Southgate's Jack Grealish decision
Lichfield Mercury
The England boss confirmed the move to substitute the Aston Villa star against Denmark was tactical rather than due to injury
-
Jose Mourinho ‘did not see reason’ for Jack Grealish extra-time sub and believes he would have helped ‘kill’ off Denmark, but reveals similar call at Tottenham that ‘broke my heart’
talkSPORT
-
Mourinho wades into Southgate's brutal Grealish decision
Lichfield Mercury
-
Gareth Southgate insists Jack Grealish is "fine" despite "embarrassing" sub
Daily Star
-
71165735
Express and Star
More coverage
Lineker dubs Southgate's decision to replace Grealish 'ruthless'
Tamworth Herald
Gareth Southgate brought off Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish at Wembley on Wednesday night as England made it to the Euro 2020..
England vs Denmark live updates and fan reaction in Birmingham
Tamworth Herald