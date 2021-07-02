Brian Kidd has a seriously impressive trophy haul after illustrious career with Manchester United and Man City as legend leaves Etihad having nurtured stars like Phil Foden
Brian Kidd has left Man City following 12 remarkable years at the Etihad that has delivered 16 domestic trophies. The 72-year-old has worked under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola in what has been the best period in the club’s history. Kidd initially returned to the club in 2009, having spent three years there […]Full Article