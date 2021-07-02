Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray on losing to Denis Shapovalov
Published
Andy Murray says he needs to weigh up "if all the hard work is worth it" after an encouraging run at Wimbledon is ended by Canada's Denis Shapovalov.Full Article
Published
Andy Murray says he needs to weigh up "if all the hard work is worth it" after an encouraging run at Wimbledon is ended by Canada's Denis Shapovalov.Full Article
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.The two-time champion was playing..
The world number 12 had to fight for every point but in the end it proved a bridge too far for the Scottish sporting legend.