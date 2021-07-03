Gabriel Jesus apologises for horror challenge on Chile’s Eugenio Mena at Copa America as Brazil and Man City star gets straight red for karate-style kick to the face
Published
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has apologised after a karate-style kick on Chile’s Eugenio Mena at the Copa America on Friday night. The Manchester City forward was shown a straight red after losing his bearings and accidentally sending his studs into his opponent’s face. While Mena challenged for the ball with his head, Jesus tried to […]Full Article