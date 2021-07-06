Cameron Johnson, Bobby Portis could be X-factors in Suns-Bucks NBA Finals Game 1
Published
Here's why Johnson and Portis could be the difference-makers for their teams in the NBA Finals Game 1 at Suns Arena in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Published
Here's why Johnson and Portis could be the difference-makers for their teams in the NBA Finals Game 1 at Suns Arena in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Cameron Johnson joins Colin Cowherd to discuss teammate Chris Paul's impact on the young Phoenix Suns team, including how they..