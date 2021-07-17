Cameron Johnson, Pat Connaughton could be X-factors for Suns-Bucks in NBA Finals Game 5

Cameron Johnson, Pat Connaughton could be X-factors for Suns-Bucks in NBA Finals Game 5

azcentral.com

Published

Here's why Johnson's and Connaughton's quality production as the Suns' and Bucks' sixth men will help their team take a 3-2 series lead Saturday.
 

Full Article