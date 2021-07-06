Brandon Marshall praises Aaron Rodgers: 'This conversation on mental health is necessary' | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Reigning MVP Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been focusing on his mental fitness during the off season, which seems to include keeping his distance from the Green Bay Packers. This conversation on mental health struck a chord with Brandon Marshall, who praises Rodgers for pushing it forward. Watch as Brandon shares his thoughts on Rodgers' comments on the importance of athletes protecting being in the best state of mind for their sport.Full Article