Euro 2020: England manager Gareth Southgate says he is only focused on semi-final against Denmark
Published
England manager Gareth Southgate tells BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Saunders he is solely focused on the semi-final against Denmark.Full Article
Published
England manager Gareth Southgate tells BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Saunders he is solely focused on the semi-final against Denmark.Full Article
Gareth Southgate believes the history of the England team is not as good as the nation likes to think but feels his team have..
England manager Gareth Southgate has played down how the pressure of being favourites to beat Denmark will affect his side in..