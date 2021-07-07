Tony Adams jokingly booed Gareth Southgate after penalty miss for England against Germany in Euro ’96 semi-final – but David Seaman never held a grudge
Published
So, how are you feeling? Anxious, nervous, worried? Well however much you’re bricking it ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark, you can guarantee Gareth Southgate is feeling the pressure at least twice as much. As England manager, he has a huge stake in trying to make the dreams of millions of people […]Full Article