Wimbledon 2021: Our experts preview Ash Barty-Karolina Pliskova women's final
Published
ESPN analysts Rennae Stubbs, Pam Shriver and James Blake break down the Wimbledon women's final between Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova.Full Article
Published
ESPN analysts Rennae Stubbs, Pam Shriver and James Blake break down the Wimbledon women's final between Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova.Full Article
Ash Barty broke a 41-year drought as she beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets to win the Wimbledon final.The Queenslander became..
Ashleigh Barty of Australia held off Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 during the Wimbledon final on Saturday for the second..