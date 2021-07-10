Novak Djokovic served well, winning 81 per cent of his first serve points. He sent down eight aces, hit 33 winners and committed only 15 unforced errors as compared to 35 by Shapovalov.Full Article
Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in final
