Novak Djokovic goes level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title as he beats Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon Men’s final

Novak Djokovic has equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon Men’s final. The Serb claimed his third consecutive title this year by defeating Berrettini on Centre Court 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 as he hunts a Golden Slam. Federer had 16 titles when […]