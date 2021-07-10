UFC 264 predictions: Who wins McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy fight?
Published
The crew at MMA Junkie makes their picks for the UFC 264 main card, including Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in the third fight in their rivalry.
Published
The crew at MMA Junkie makes their picks for the UFC 264 main card, including Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in the third fight in their rivalry.
Today is one of the most important days in the life of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) former double champion, Conor McGregor...
UFC star Dustin "Diamond" Poierier is leaning on Daru Strong to get set for his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.