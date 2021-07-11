England get Tom Cruise team talk after special Top Gun: Maverick screening as Red Arrows plan iconic display over Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy
Published
The England team received a very special message from Hollywood legend Tom Cruise ahead of their Euro 2020 final against Italy. But manager Gareth Southgate, ever the professional, missed it to watch another far more important film… of their opponents. The Three Lions were treated on Friday night to an exclusive screening of Cruise’s latest […]Full Article