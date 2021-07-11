Fans storm Wembley security barriers and attempt to break into stadium ahead of England vs Italy and get chased by stewards but it is revealed no ticketless supporters made it in
Fans have stormed Wembley security barriers as they attempted to break into the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. The raucous scenes were around the front entrance of the arena with a surge of supporters seen trying to break free from a pen in one video. Another video shows fans, some draped in England […]Full Article