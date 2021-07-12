Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he ‘may have been too harsh’ on Luke Shaw as he praises left-back but believes he has potential to get even better
Published
Jose Mourinho has congratulated Manchester United star Luke Shaw for his superb Euro 2020 and admitted he ‘may have been too harsh’ on him. The left-back was key for England en route to the final where they cruelly lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy having drawn 1-1 after extra-time. His displays against Germany, Ukraine, Denmark, […]Full Article