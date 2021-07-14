Tokyo reports most daily COVID-19 cases in 6 months as Olympics loom
Published
Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics due to open in the capital in just nine days.Full Article
Published
Tokyo reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, with the Olympics due to open in the capital in just nine days.Full Article
Watch VideoTokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow..
Three new positive COVID-19 cases have been detected amongst the thousands of people arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games.