Skip Bayless: I’m exhausted from watching that nightmare the Suns experienced in Game 4 loss against the Bucks I UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals at 2 games a piece after a wild comeback last night. The Phoenix Suns led by 9 in the 4th quarter but saw the lead vanish thanks to Khris Middleton’s clutch scoring and some big time defense from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Devin Booker did drop a game-high 42 Points for the Suns, but his foul trouble and Chris Paul’s turnovers left the door open enough for the Bucks to get a 109-103 win. Skip Bayless reacts to the Suns' disastrous loss and explains why it was CP3's 'worse playoff game in his career after just playing his best one in Game 6 against the Clippers.'