Shannon Sharpe: Trae Young should replace Bradley Beal on Team USA I UNDISPUTED

Team USA Basketball announced Bradley Beal will be unable to participate in the Olympics after being placed in health & safety protocols earlier this week. The Americans will now need to find a replacement for Beal's scoring on the roster. Trae Young and Ja Morant have both been suggested as additions, and they've both been posting cryptic messages on social media seemingly about the news, with Trae posting a frowning emoji and American flag with an Isiah Thomas Last Dance clip and Ja replying 'keep worknig dawg.' Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe is the better fit for Team USA: Trae Young or Ja Morant?