Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was subject to racist abuse after he secured a Grand Prix win at Silverstone following a crash with Red Bull’s Max VerstappenFull Article
Lewis Hamilton suffers racist abuse after Max Verstappen collision at British GP
