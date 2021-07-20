Conor McGregor gets over Poirier disaster by flaunting new 'Lamborghini yacht'

Conor McGregor appears to have moved on from his devastating loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which saw the Irishman snap his left ankle and leave the octagon on a stretcher, after taking to Instagram to show off his new Lamborghini yacht

