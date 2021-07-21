Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as NBA Finals MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered perhaps his best performance at the best possible time, adding an NBA Finals MVP award to his two regular-season MVPs.
Watch VideoHigh atop the outside of Fiserv Forum — way above even a leaping Giannis Antetokounmpo's reach — blares the Bucks'..