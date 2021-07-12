The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Debut Settles for 0.0 Rating

Let’s hope this isn’t the new (para)normal for The CW. The U.S. debut of “Wellington Paranormal” settled for a 0.0 rating on Sunday, when ABC ruled the airwaves with its NBA Finals coverage.



Comedy series “Wellington Paranormal” hails from New Zealand. Probably did better over there.



On CBS, “60 Minutes Presents” and “Big Brother” both had nice nights. So did the Eastern Conference champion Milwaukee Bucks, who finally won an NBA Finals game.



Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for ABC should be considered subject to significant (upward) adjustment. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 41 points in the home team’s 120-100 rout. He also had the game’s most rebounds, with 13.



ABC was first in ratings with a 1.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night” aired at 8 p.m. At 8:30, pregame show “NBA Countdown” led in to the game itself.



CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes Presents” presented CBS with a 0.5 rating and 6.3 million total viewers. The “Big Brother – Sunday” season premiere at 8 put up a 0.8 rating and 3.7 million total viewers. From 9 to 11, the “Love Island – Sunday” season premiere posted a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.



NBC was third in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 2.2 million.



Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 596,000.



NBC and Fox both aired reruns last night.



The CW was fifth in total ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 319,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 422,000 total viewers. At 9, the first episode of “Wellington Paranormal’s” two-episode premiere settled for a 0.0 rating and 248,000 total viewers. The second episode at 9:30 managed a 0.0 rating and just 183,000 total viewers.



We do not have early ratings for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.