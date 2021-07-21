Shannon Sharpe: Giannis is now the NBA’s best player, he had one of the greatest Finals performances in NBA history I UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks completed their comeback against the Phoenix Suns last night, winning their fourth in a row to win their second championship and first since 1971. After trailing by 5 at halftime, the Bucks outscored the Suns by 12 in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the MVP after dropping 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 NBA title.