B.J. Armstrong: Giannis, without question, is the best player in the league with this Finals win I THE HERD

B.J. Armstrong joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks snagging their first NBA Finals championship since 1971, including what this means for Giannis Antetokounmpo's league-wide status. The three-time champion breaks down Giannis' game and explains why this Finals win makes him the best player in the league. Armstrong also shares advice for Chris Paul when considering his future with the Phoenix Suns.