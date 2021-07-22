Rugby league: New Zealand and Australian teams pull out of 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Rugby league: New Zealand and Australian teams pull out of 2021 Rugby League World Cup

New Zealand Herald

Published

There will not be a New Zealand presence at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.The New Zealand Rugby League informed tournament organisers on Thursday that the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns would not be attending the event in England.It's...

Full Article