There will not be a New Zealand presence at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.The New Zealand Rugby League informed tournament organisers on Thursday that the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns would not be attending the event in England.It's...Full Article
Rugby league: New Zealand and Australian teams pull out of 2021 Rugby League World Cup
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Australia and New Zealand pull out of Rugby League World Cup in UK over Covid
Daily Star
Covid-19 concerns have led Australia and New Zealand to dramatically withdrawing from the Rugby League World Cup months before it..
Rugby league: Why New Zealand might skip the Rugby League World Cup
New Zealand Herald
-
Rugby League World Cup: Australia and New Zealand pull out of tournament
BBC Sport
-
Kangaroos, Kiwis boycott World Cup over safety concerns
Sydney Morning Herald