The Hale End graduate has penned a new-long term contract at the Emirates Stadium and has been looking back on his period as a Gunner so farFull Article
Emile Smith Rowe outlines Arteta's plan for him after signing new Arsenal deal
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Villa linked with £30m alternative to Emile Smith Rowe
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa could turn to the current England international as a likely cheaper alternative to the Arsenal youngster who looks set..
Aston Villa fans have Emile Smith Rowe theory after Arsenal deal
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Arsenal reject Villa Smith Rowe bid
Arsenal have rejected a bid from Aston Villa for Emile Smith Rowe, and the North London club remain hopeful the player will sign a..
Sky Sports UK