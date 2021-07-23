US fencer accused of sexual misconduct loses appeal to move into Olympic Village at Tokyo Games
Published
An arbitrator upheld restrictions placed on Alen Hadzic by USA Fencing and prohibited him from staying with his teammates at the Tokyo Games.
Published
An arbitrator upheld restrictions placed on Alen Hadzic by USA Fencing and prohibited him from staying with his teammates at the Tokyo Games.
Alen Hadzic of New Jersey is an alternate on the U.S. fencing team but has not been allowed to stay in the Olympic Village.