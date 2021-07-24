Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches silver medal
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at Tokyo 2020 as she won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category.Full Article
The gold went to China`s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the..
Competing in the 49kg category, Chanu is being considered a sure-shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 205kg is..