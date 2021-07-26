Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won the synchronised diving gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics to earn Team GB's second gold medal of the games after Adam PeatyFull Article
Tom Daley finally wins Olympics gold with Matty Lee in synchronised diving
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo 2020 round-up: Adam Peaty kicks off gold rush for Team GB on day three
PA - Press Association STUDIO
After Super Saturday at London 2012, there was Magic Monday in Tokyo as British athletes won three gold medals.Adam Peaty was..
-
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley and Matty Lee take diving gold - highlights
BBC News
-
Great Britain's Tom Daley, Matty Lee nail final dive to win gold
Upworthy
-
Team GB win THREE gold medals on Monday morning as Tom Pidcock joins Adam Peaty and diving duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee as Olympic champions
talkSPORT
-
Tokyo Olympics: Watch Tom Daley and Matty Lee's emotional interview after winning gold
BBC Sport
More coverage
Tom Daley: I am proud to be a gay man and an Olympic champion
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed a stunning gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform in Tokyo.