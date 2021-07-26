Tom Daley finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, coming out on top in the synchronised 10 metres platform diving alongside Matty LeeFull Article
Tom Daley in tears on podium after diver secures Olympics gold with Matty Lee
