Toby Alderweireld says Tottenham will always be in his heart after completing a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail. The Belgium international has joined Al-Duhail on a three-year deal for a reported £13million fee (65.34m QAR), ending his six-year association with Spurs. Former Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender Alderweireld made 236 appearances for Tottenham and was […]