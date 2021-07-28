Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic planner and minority owner
Former President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic planner and minority owner, the league announced Tuesday.
The NBA has been focusing its efforts on growing the game of basketball in Africa
Former U.S. President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner to help advance social responsibility efforts..