Football at Tokyo 2020: Team GB reach quarter-finals – When are the gold medal matches at the Olympics? What teams and Premier League players will be in action?
Published
We’ve already had Euro 2020 and the Copa America this summer but now, footballers around the globe will be gunning for Olympic glory too. Brazil’s men claimed gold at Rio 2016 while it was Germany who won in the women’s competition. Now, 28 countries from 6 confederations will compete across the men’s and women’s tournament […]Full Article