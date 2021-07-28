Axel Tuanzebe has been linked with a return to Aston Villa this summer but Newcastle United are said to be leading the race to sign the Man Utd defender.Full Article
Axel Tuanzebe set to seal transfer after Aston Villa speculation
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Villa urged to seal bargain Tuanzebe transfer after Man Utd deal
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa have been linked with bringing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe back to the club this summer
Man United fans rave about Aston Villa target Axel Tuanzebe
Tamworth Herald
Arsenal 'admire' Grealish while Davis tipped for Villa exit
Tamworth Herald