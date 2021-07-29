‘Celtic wouldn’t finish above Sunderland in League One’, says pundit who claims Champions League exit to ‘second best team in Denmark’ shows where Scottish Premiership is right now
Celtic have been branded ‘a League One team’ after being knocked out of the Champions League qualification stages for the fourth successive season. The Scottish giants slipped into the Europa League qualifiers after losing 2-1 in extra-time to FC Midtjylland, as Ange Postecoglou’s side fell at the first hurdle in Europe’s top competition. Celtic will […]Full Article