The bad news for New Zealand sports fans - the Black Sticks women have slumped to a second straight Olympic hockey defeat.The good news? At least it was close.After starting their campaign with two wins, the Black Sticks lost...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Black Sticks Women defeated by Australia in Olympic hockey clash
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Black Sticks women hit big snag in 'listless' defeat to Spain
SPAIN 2NEW ZEALAND 1 New Zealand's women's hockey campaign has hit a speed bump, following a disappointing loss to Spain at the Oi..
New Zealand Herald
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Black Sticks Women beat Japan for second straight win
The women's Black Sticks remain unbeaten in their quest for Olympic hockey glory, with a 2-1 victory over Japan keeping them on..
New Zealand Herald