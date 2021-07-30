Chris Broussard on Lakers’ blockbuster trade: ‘A ring could change Russell Westbrook’s legacy’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Lakers have pulled off a blockbuster deal, acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and last night’s No. 22 overall pick. Chris Broussard joins First Things First to talk about the trade, and what it would mean for Westbrook's legacy if he should finally win his first championship with the Lakers.Full Article