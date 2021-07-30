Jason McIntyre explains why the 76ers shouldn't trade Ben Simmons I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Jason McIntyre explains why the 76ers shouldn't trade Ben Simmons I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports

Published

Ric Bucher joins LaVar Arrington and Jason McIntyre to discuss whether the Philadelphia 76ers are better off without Ben Simmons after his meltdown against the Atlanta Hawks. Hear why J-Mac believes the the 76ers should not yet give up on the 3x All-Star.

Full Article