Ric Bucher joins LaVar Arrington and Jason McIntyre to discuss whether the Philadelphia 76ers are better off without Ben Simmons after his meltdown against the Atlanta Hawks. Hear why J-Mac believes the the 76ers should not yet give up on the 3x All-Star.Full Article
Jason McIntyre explains why the 76ers shouldn't trade Ben Simmons I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
FOX Sports