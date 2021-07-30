Transfer news and football gossip LIVE: Arsenal announce White signing, Griezmann ‘offered to Man United’, Varane ready for ‘new chapter’, Man City make Grealish bid, Raiola ‘offers Pogba to Liverpool’
Keep up to date with latest football news, rumours and transfer gossip in our live blog. Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Ben White from Brighton in a £50million deal. Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to unveil Raphael Varane, with the Real Madrid centre-back having agreed terms on a £41million move from Real Madrid, […]Full Article