Who is Tottenham target Cristian Romero? The Atalanta centre-back who broke Diego Maradona record and helped Lionel Messi to first Argentina trophy

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their pursuit of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his defence. Following the sale of Toby Alderweirled to Qatari side Al-Duhail, Spurs are in the market for a new centre-back and have shortlisted the Argentine as a prime target to replace the Belgian. Romero […]