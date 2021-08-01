Zharnel Hughes was the only Team GB star in the final of the men's 100m race though he was disqualified after a false start with Lamont Marcell Jacobs taking the gold medalFull Article
Italy's Jacobs wins 100m Tokyo Olympics final as Team GB star disqualified
